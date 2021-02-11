Ivan Bollig

Ivan Tony Bollig, 85 of Cushing Minnesota, passed away on Monday, February 8, 2021. Ivan was born on October 26, 1935 to the late Anton “Tony” and Gladys Bollig in Belle Prairie Township, Morrison County, Minnesota. The family lived in Belle Prairie Township and then moved onto a farm near Cushing, Minnesota where he grew up with his parents and ten siblings. He was united in marriage to Kathryn Kedrowski on May 19, 1958. They had three children; Deborah, Mitchell and Michael and resided in Cushing, Minnesota. Ivan worked on the Great Lakes for a couple of years on the ore boats. He also worked for a logging company for some years and for Larson Boats for a short time. After that he started working at Metalcraft Roofing and Heating Inc. for 36 years, retiring in October of 1997. Ivan had a multitude of activities that he enjoyed. When he was young he owned horses and loved to ride. He was an avid fisherman; summer fishing and ice fishing in the winter. Ivan was also an avid hunter; small game, duck and deer hunting. He liked to shoot pool on Friday nights and went dancing on Sunday afternoons at what was Molitor’s Tavern in Cushing. Ivan liked to make things. He worked on leather to make whips and he worked with wood to make and finish wooden canes, walking sticks, knife handles and pistol grips. He also made all the cabinets in the kitchen in his home. He is survived by his wife, Kathryn; daughter, Deborah (Daniel) Symanietz and son, Mitchell Bollig; grandchildren Joel and Kelsey Bollig; and great-grandson Bentley Droneck; sisters, Shirley Kedrowski, Betty Kedrowski, Jeanette Kedrowski, Mary Lou Post and Irene Post; brothers, Anton (Darlene) Bollig and Marvin “Pete” (Victoria) Bollig and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Tony and Gladys Bollig; his son Michael; daughter-in-law Michelle (Gilson) Bollig; brothers, LeRoy and Kenneth Bollig; sister, Nancy Post; brothers-in-law, Robert Marx, Albert, Michael and Jerome Kedrowski, Robert, Ronald and Donald Post. Services will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 20 at St. James Catholic Church in Randall. Visitation will be 4-7 on Friday, February 19 and one hour prior to the service. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Randall.
