Isadore A. Mallak Sr., 79 year old resident of Clitheral, MN formerly of Sobieski, MN passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at his home. Funeral service was held Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN with David Sperstad officiating. A Private family burial will take place at Lakeview Cemetery in Grey Eagle, MN at a later date. Visitation was at the Shelley Funeral Chapel on Tuesday prior to the service. Isadore Andrew Mallak, Sr. was born in Little Falls, MN on May 24, 1941 to Andrew and Adelia (Fussy) Mallak. He was raised in the Sobieski area. He married Janet Idell Chromey, October 18, 1967, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Grey Eagle, MN. Isadore worked his entire life in the trucking industry as a truck driver for several area companies, Sobieski Creamery, West Side Creamery, Jack Frost, Gold’n Plump, Hartwig Feed, Molus Trucking and Bowlus Hot Oil. In 1990, Isadore became an independent operator. He enjoyed meeting and visiting with fellow truck drivers and friends at truck stops around the country. He farmed in the Sobieski and Bertha areas. He loved his John Deere tractors, fishing, playing checkers and 6-5-4 dice game. He was able to spend his last few days of his life with his children, grandchildren, family and friends. He was a beloved and devoted husband, father and grandfather. Isadore is survived by his children, Mrs. Stacie (Glen) Hatten, Brandenburg, Kentucky, Mrs. Michelle (Jim) Oates, McMurray, Pennsylvania, Mrs. Kimberly (Barry) Venable, Richmond, Minnesota, Mrs. Carol (Johann) Neuman, Huber Heights, Ohio, Mrs. Terri (Joshua) Walmer, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, Janet Mallak, Greenbush, Minnesota, and Isadore (Alycia) Mallak Jr., Wadena, Minnesota; his 14 grandchildren, Jessica, KaLee, Tyler, Alyssa, Andrew, Nathaniel, Joshua, Michael, Johanna, Tori, Meagan, Gage, Hannah, and Brookelynn; brother and sisters, Barbara Krebs, Little Falls, Patricia Chromey, Lewistown, MT, Andrew Jr., Gainesville, GA and Audrey Doucette, Cottage Grove. Isadore was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Adelia Mallak; his wife, Janet Mallak; his brother, John Mallak; his niece, Katie Zapzalka and his nephew, Jerrod Zapzalka. Pallbearers will be Glen Hatten Jr., Barry and Joshua Venable, Johann and Michael Neuman, John Krebs. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jessica, Alyssa and Andrew Hatten, KaLee and Tyler Oates, Nathaniel Venable, Johanna Neuman, Hannah and Brookelynn Walmer, Meagan Otto, Tori and Gage Mallak.
