Isabelle Eubanks, 86-year-old resident of Roseville, MN, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. A special thanks to David and Mary Sam, Patty Sam, Darrell Sam, Baabiitaw Boyd and the Shelley Funeral Chapel for all the Support and Help. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia. Isabelle (Ginger) Sam Eubanks enjoyed being the best mom in the world. She loved her family and friends, and country-western music. She raised her family in the Twin Cities but when she retired from the downtown Minneapolis public library, she moved back to the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Indian reservation. She was a respected elder, friend and relative. We will miss her apple pies, her smiles and laughter and her sweet disposition. She is mourned by her significant other, John Stillday; daughters, Debra (Michael) Barge, Connie (Kendall) Taylor, Charnell Mosley; sons, Donald (Mara) Eubanks, Raymond Eubanks and David Eubanks; 14 grandchildren, 61 great-grandchildren and 14 great-great grandchildren; sister, Rosalie Noonday; brothers, Fred Sam, David (Mary) Sam; and sister-in-law, Patty Sam. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Ross Eubanks; parents, Frank Sam and Louise (McCarthy) Sam; brothers, Paul Sam, Frank Sam Jr., Joseph Sam, Herbert Sam; sisters, Adeline Pewaush, Donna Sam; her firstborn daughter, Janet Eubanks; one grandson, Alonzo Colbert; her auntie, Rose Noonday; and great-grandmother, Annie Sam.
