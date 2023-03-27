Isabell M. Zimbrick

Isabell Zimbrick, age 81, resident of Lake Minnetonka Care Center/Hope Springs and former resident of St. Bonifacius passed away Thursday, March 23, 2023.
Memorial service 11:00 AM Friday, March 31, 2023 at Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia with Chaplain Basil Owen and Connie Oliver as officiants. Gathering of family and friends Friday from 9:30 AM until the time of the memorial service.
Isabell Mae (Pint) Zimbrick was born November 23, 1941 in Little Falls, the daughter of James and Frances (Dockendorf) Pint. She attended school in Little Falls. Isabell was united in marriage with Harley Zimbrick on December 27, 1960 in Little Falls. The couple lived a short time in Richfield before making their home in St. Bonifacius.
Isabell had worked for Tonka Toys and Choice Inc.
Isabell enjoyed baking homemade bread and donuts, cooking, making clothing for her children, and playing cards, Bingo and Uno. She also enjoyed camping and time on the lake fishing. She loved a good cup of coffee. Isabell enjoyed day trips and being outside. For the past 26 years, she has been a resident of Lake Minnetonka Care Center/Hope Springs.
Isabell will be remembered for always being happy and having a bit of sassiness. At the end of every visit with family, Isabell always said "I Love You."
Isabell is preceded in death by her parents James and Frances Pint; husband Harley Zimbrick; sisters Geraldine "Geri" Rudolph, Janet Canterbury, Rosemary McCarthy, Peggy Hoseapple; brothers Bob Pint, Jim Pint; father-in-law and mother-in-law Alfred and Marcelline Zimbrick.
Isabell is survived by her loving family: children Bernadine (Steve) Venske of Watertown, Delores (David) Prescott of Mound, Tammy Brooks of Hutchinson, Howard (Lynn) Zimbrick of Glencoe, Timmy Zimbrick of Hutchinson; grandchildren Mike Venske and partner Samantha Ribar, Dan Venske and partner Cassandra Gilles and her children Campbell and Eli, Andrew Prescott and wife Kaylie, Chris Prescott, Cadi England and husband Kyle and their child Dominic, Charles Zimbrick Summer Zimbrick; brother Gerald Pint of Little Falls; sister Ruby Tumberline of Shakopee; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Warren Hoseapple of Brainerd, Annette Zimmerman of Little Falls, Ron and Esther Zimbrick of Mexico, Melody and Jim Johannes of Port Angeles, WA, Jerry Rudolph of Brainerd; nieces, nephew, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com
