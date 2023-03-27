Isabell M. Zimbrick

Isabell Zimbrick, age 81, resident of Lake Minnetonka Care Center/Hope Springs and former resident of St. Bonifacius passed away Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Memorial service 11:00 AM Friday, March 31, 2023 at Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia with Chaplain Basil Owen and Connie Oliver as officiants. Gathering of family and friends Friday from 9:30 AM until the time of the memorial service.

