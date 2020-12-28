Irving “Chris” E. Christnagel, age 88 of Hastings, died peacefully on Saturday afternoon, December 26, 2020, at North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale. Irving Evans, the son of Wellington and Mildred (Evans) Christnagel, was born on September 17, 1932, in rural Olmsted County, Minnesota and grew up in Little Falls, Minnesota. Following his graduation from Little Falls High School with the class of 1950, Chris attended St. Cloud University and graduated with his Bachelor’s Degree in Music Education in 1954. He then enlisted in the United States Army National Guard where he eventually served actively in Germany and was part of the Army Band. Later being Honorably Discharged. Chris then returned to Minnesota where he taught for two years in Hanley Falls prior before continuing his education for his Master’s Degree at Northern Colorado. Chris then taught in Houghton, Michigan and Arcadia, Ohio, prior to arriving in Hastings in 1963 where he taught for the remainder of his career and retired in 1997. In 1972, Chris was united in marriage to Diane L. Hanna at Zion Lutheran Church in Clear Lake, Iowa. They were blessed with one son, Steve, and many years of memories prior to her passing on June 15, 2015. Chris was an active member of the Cub Scout Troop 248 and Boy Scout Troop 503 for many years, and was a charter member of the Lions Club in Hastings. He also enjoyed woodworking and spent many hours in his workshop working on projects. Chris and Diane were dedicated members of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hastings, where they enjoyed the many friendships they made over the years. He was preceded in death by his parents; by his wife, Diane; and brother-in-law Charles Havlicek. Chris is survived by his son, Steve (Kilee) Christnagel; grandchildren, Laura, Thomas, and Lucille; sister, Lois Havlicek; niece, Kristin; nephew, Paul; and by many friends. Memorial services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, January 8, 2021, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hastings, with Reverend Lloyd Menke officiating. Interment with Military Honor’s provided by VFW Lyle Russell Post 1210 will be held at Lakeside Cemetery in Hastings. In lieu of flowers, Chris requests memorials be directed to the Lions Eye Bank or to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in his memory. For guestbook and further information, please visit www.hastingsmnfuneral.com. Arrangements are being completed by Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel of Hastings.
