Irma Anna Hanneman, 95-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, formerly of Swanville, MN, went to be with her husband on Friday, March 12, 2021 at Highland Senior Living in Little Falls, MN. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Swanville, MN with Rev. Kevin Zellers officiating. Burial will take place in Springbrook Cemetery in Swanville, MN. A visitation will be held from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday and from 10-11 a.m. on Monday all at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Swanville, MN. Funeral arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Swanville, MN. Irma Anna Dobs was born on February 25, 1926 in Swanville Township to the late Ernst and Emma (Lehrke) Dobs. She grew up on her family farm and went to country school through the 8th grade. Irma was united in marriage to William “Bill” Hanneman on June 8, 1948 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Swanville. Irma joined Bill on the Hanneman farm and together they farmed until retirement in 1986. They were married for 52 years and raised their four children. Irma was a true farm wife, helping Bill with chores and keeping the farm going. She was an excellent cook and her homemade bread was delicious. She always planted a huge vegetable and flower garden, and canned everything for the winter. In the winter, Irma enjoyed quilting with help from Bill. In their spare time, they enjoyed playing cards with friends, bowling and dancing, especially to the Tennessee waltz. Irma was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday School for many, many years. She also worked outside the home for a few years at Crestliner and Larson Boats. After Bill passed away, Irma sold the farm and moved to Little Falls. She volunteered at TCC as a foster Grandma. As her memory became foggy, she moved to Highland Senior Living, where she enjoyed Bingo and other activities. Visits from family were loved. She especially cherished her window sill full of art created by her two great-granddaughters. Irma was truly loved and will be greatly missed. Irma is survived by her daughter, Barb Miller of Little Falls; sons, Ron of North Carolina and Bill, Jr. of Coon Rapids; 15 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter. Irma was preceded in death by her parents, Ernst and Emma Dobs; husband, Bill in 1999; siblings, Reinhold, Minnie, Clara and Robert; daughter, Sandra Ginter and son-in-law, Ronnie Miller.
