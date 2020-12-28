Iris Anna Wernberg

Iris Anna (Cosselman) Wernberg passed away peacefully at her home on December 18, 2020 in Hutchinson, MN at the age of 74. Iris is survived by her children, Marlene Weyaus, Michael Wernberg, Lori Towner and siblings, Rita Dingman, Rose Lutgen, and June Meidinger. Iris is also survived by four grandchildren and a great-grandchild. She is preceded in death by her parents, Earl Cosselman, Fern Cosselman (Harriman) and brother, Lyle Cosselman. Iris was born on October 23, 1946 in Bemidji, MN. She spent her childhood in Kelliher, MN and graduated from Kelliher High School. In her senior year, she married Marvin Wernberg from Blackduck, MN and they were married for 45 years before separating. Together they raised three children Marlene, Michael, and Lori. She went to Cosmetology School in Thief River Falls and opened up her own hair salon called “His and Hers, Clips and Curls” in Viking, MN. After moving to Pierz, MN, Iris went to work for United Mailing in Little Falls as a machine operator. Iris later trained as a Certified Nursing Assistant and worked in nursing homes in Pierz, Blackduck and Kelliher, MN. Iris was an avid biker who rode her 3 wheel “red convertible” all around town. Iris enjoyed drawing throughout her life. She loved paint nights at The Paint Factory in Hutchinson, MN, listening to the great music, painting and being with family. One of her favorite memories was her trip to Hawaii. She always dreamed about going to Hawaii and loved it as much as she thought she would. Iris always wanted to make people smile and would make it a goal to see how many people she could get to smile. Iris was a Christian and is now residing peacefully with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. A celebration of life will be scheduled in the summer when the weather is warm enough for an outside gathering.
