The Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Irene Sowada, age 66, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Holy Cross Catholic Church in North Prairie. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. at church before the Mass. Irene passed away on Tuesday, November 10 at her home in Bowlus. Irene was born on December 6, 1953 in St. Cloud, the daughter of Leo and Marcella (Blonigen) Gondringer. She graduated from Albany High School, and was a dedicated worker at FingerHut for 43 and a half years until her retirement in September of 2019. She was united in marriage to Norris Sowada on July 19, 1980 in Avon; they shared 34 years of faith and devotion before Norris’ passing in 2014. Irene will remain in the hearts of her children, Amanda (Tim) Gunther, Sarah Sowada, Adam (Katy) Sowada; grandchildren, Landen and Hudsen Gunther, as well as Maddyson Sowada and James Kraemer; siblings, Jim (Joan) Gondringer, Theresa Hollermann, Ken (Linda) Gondringer, LeRoy (Marion) Gondringer, Richard (friend, Denise) Gondringer, JoAnn (Dennis) Gerads, Linda (Dave Schreifels) Gondringer, Susie Gondringer; as well as many nieces, nephews, other extended family, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norris Sowada; parents, Leo and Marcella Gondringer; and brother-in-law, Don Hollermann.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.