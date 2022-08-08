Irene "Peggy" Bushman, of Waukehsa, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 91.
She is survived by her beloved sons, David and Greg of Santa Ana, California. She is further survived by relatives in Minnesota, Wisconsin and around the country, as well as dear neighbors and friends in Waukesha.
Peggy was preceded in death by her adoring husband of 44 years, Jerome.
Peggy began life in Morrison County, Minnesota. She grew up on a farm outside of Pierz. She cared for the chickens on the farm and began her education in a one-room school house. After high school, she decided to try her luck in an exciting new city and moved to Milwaukee. While living there, she met Jerome. Shortly after meeting, they were married, and welcomed their sons. She worked as a certified nursing assistant for various health care facilities between New Berlin and Waukesha. They eventually settled in Waukesha, but enjoyed frequent visits out to California to visit their sons. They cherished their time together and even as traveling to California became difficult, David and Greg took turns coming home to be with her. When she was feeling well enough to do so, Peggy enjoyed spending time in her garden. She loved to look at the flowers that grew there as well as the birds and critters that would visit. Peggy's passion for family genealogy occupied much of her time. Through fastidious documenting and avid research, she was able to locate her lost grandfather's grave. She was a wealth of information for a book written about the Van Hercke side of her family. Knowing her family ancestry was a point of pride. Peggy valued education and even after her vision lost its sharpness, she still enjoyed having books and newspapers read to her.
A visitation will take place for Peggy in the chapel at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery (S22 W22890, E Broadway, Waukesha, WI 53186) on Thursday, August 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 a.m. After the service, Peggy will be laid to rest next to Jerome.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.