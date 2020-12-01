Irene Eleanor Newman, age 85, lifelong resident of the Little Falls area, passed away on November 28, 2020 at St. Otto’s in Little Falls after a brief illness. Irene was born December 4, 1934 to Clarence and Clara Wilczek. She was a proud West Side Kid who liked to tell stories of growing up with her parents and five siblings above the Wilczek Meat Market in Little Falls. Irene was a graduate of Little Falls High School. She married Myron “Mick” Newman in Little Falls on November 6, 1954 and together they raised three children. Mick and Irene purchased their farm in Belle Prairie, MN in 1961. Irene loved the farm life and was so proud that what she and Mick started is now a 3rd generation family farm. Irene will always be remembered for being an amazing cook and for her storytelling (she loved to BS!). Irene is survived by her son Michael “Mike” Newman of Little Falls and daughter Kim Muehlbauer (Russell) of Mankato; siblings, Terry Wilczek of Colorado and Jane Nordlund of Minnesota; grandchildren, Chad Newman (Amber) of Little Falls, Jayd Newman (Julie) of Little Falls, Jeni Meixner (Tony) of Mankato and Joe Muehlbauer (Grace) of Lake Crystal; great-grandchildren, Ryan, Emily, Nora, Stella, Bodhi and Isla. Irene is preceded in death by her husband, Mick; son, Mark and siblings, Marilyn, Audrene “Ozzie” and Gerald “Jerry.” A celebration of Irene’s life will be held at a later date.
