Ione Marcelleen Nichols Nichols, Ione Marcelleen age 96 was born to Edward and Emma Klenk on March 10, 1924. She passed away on November 18, 2020 at the Guardian Angels Care Center in Elk River, Minnesota. Born and raised in Easton, Minnesota she then attended high school and Teacher's Training in Wells, Minnesota. She taught at a small rural school until relocating to the Twin Cities and completed her working life at JCPenney. Preceded in death by parents Edward and Emma, brothers, Clayton and Vernon, sister, Evelyn and husband Vern. She is survived by sons Richard (Joan), Ross (Marlys) and Randy (special friend Glee). Also by 5 grandchildren, and 5, soon to be 6, great grandchildren. She liked books, music, nature, cards, telling stories, and having coffee with her many friends at Pullman Place and Guardian Angels By The Lake. Summers were spent at Lake Mille Lacs and winters in Texas. One rule: family always came first, which made the required isolation of her final months even more difficult. Special thanks to Guardian Angels By The Lake, Mercy Hospitals, her Doctors and the Guardian Angels Care Center for her compassionate care the past few years and in her final moments. Services will be held in the Spring. Memorials preferred to Guardian Angels Senior Services or CAER Food Shelves, Elk River.
