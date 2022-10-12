Iona Smith

Iona M. Smith, 88, of Motley, MN died Monday October 10, 2022, at Lakewood Health System Care Center in Staples, MN.
Mass of Christian Burial held on Friday, October 14, 2022, at 11:00am at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Motley, MN with Father Aaron Kuhn officiating. Visitation for family and friends Thursday, October 13, 2022, from 5:00pm - 7:00pm, with a prayer service at 6:30pm with Deacon John Wollock at Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Staples, and one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment at St. James Cemetery in Philbrook, MN.
Iona was born in Spencer, IA on February 12, 1934, to Charles Hales and Geneva Tinkham. At a very early age, her father suddenly died, and the family moved to Motley, MN where they had other relatives. All the kids went to work to help support the family, and they attended Motley and Staples schools. In 1951, Iona married Lawrence Smith at the Priest house in Staples, MN, and six children were born from this union. Iona worked on the family farm and when she should have retired, she went to work for Nursing Homes in Staples, MN. She was a very hard worker, and always put everyone else before herself. It was this strong work ethic that she and her siblings had to learn early on, that shaped her life.
Iona was a member of Christian Mothers, and because she was a great cook, she cooked for a lot of funerals. Iona taught religion at St. Michaels for several years and loved playing cards - especially '500' and 'call your partner.'
Iona was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence, son Gary, her grandson Jesse, and her siblings Laverne, Evelyn, Charles, and Alvin.
She is survived be her children Roger Smith of Motley, LeRoy (Carolyn) Smith of Motley, Gloria (Mark) Campbell of Motley, David Smith of Motley, Mark (Lori) Smith of Motley; 10 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and her brother Kenneth Hales of Staples.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Staples.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.