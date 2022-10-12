Iona Smith

Iona M. Smith, 88, of Motley, MN died Monday October 10, 2022, at Lakewood Health System Care Center in Staples, MN.

Mass of Christian Burial held on Friday, October 14, 2022, at 11:00am at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Motley, MN with Father Aaron Kuhn officiating. Visitation for family and friends Thursday, October 13, 2022, from 5:00pm - 7:00pm, with a prayer service at 6:30pm with Deacon John Wollock at Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Staples, and one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment at St. James Cemetery in Philbrook, MN.

