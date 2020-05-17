Darrell Winscher 1951-2005

Dear Dad, We miss you so much! The world is very different than it was 15 years ago, but even more so in the past few months. If you were here I would send you a care package to get you through this until we could see each other again. A cribbage board, we could figure out how to play virtually and by candlelight like the night you taught me when the electricity was out. A bottle of pickled herring and a log of Braunschweiger. I still haven’t tried the herring, but the liver has grown on me as an adult. With grandma gone I’d have to track down some chokecherry jam, but I would! I’d send a bottle of whiskey and make you a playlist with Johnny Horton and I think you would totally join my virtual karaoke party and sing Conway Twitty. Some golf balls, a Dances with Wolves DVD, maybe a new hat and some fishing lures. These are all just things but they would show you how much I care about you and miss you! It’s all those little things that remind me of my awesome Dad! We all miss you so much, I know Mom, John and I are not alone in thinking of you every day. Love, Amy
