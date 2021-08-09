Ila Rahn, 76-year-old resident of Little Falls, died Friday, August 6, 2021 at her home. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 12 at 11 a.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church in Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of the service on Thursday at the church. The burial will be held at Cushing Union Cemetery in Cushing, MN. Ila Bowen was born on November 18, 1944 in Little Falls to the late Harvey and Mildred (Thomas) Bowen. Ila grew up in the Cushing area. She attended Little Falls High School and graduated with the class of 1961. Ila was united in marriage to Henry Rahn on August 1, 1964 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Swanville, MN. The couple made their home in Swanville. The couple later divorced. Ila worked at the following businesses: Larson Boats in Little Falls, Day Break in Long Prairie, and the Mille Lacs Casino. She retired in 2007 and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Ila enjoyed crocheting, fishing, going for car rides, walking her dog, cooking, and baking. Her potato salad and cucumber salad were always tasty! Ila attended Bethel Lutheran Church and enjoyed her many friends from church. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Karla (Dennis Lease) Bollin and Steven (Wanda) Rahn all of Little Falls; siblings, Barb Beto of Brainerd, Pam (Roger) Lamb of Stillwater, Karen (Tom) Fisher of Cottage Grove; grandchildren, Kelsie (Randy) Olson, Rachael Bollin, Kayla (significant other, Matt) Lease, Nathan (significant other, Dee) Gosiak, Cheyanne (significant other, Dakota) Posterick, Amanda ( significant other, Scott) Erickson, Krystal (significant other, Dave) Gosiak, Amanda (significant other, David) Lease, Stacy Lease, Michelle Lease and Jennifer Lease; 18 great-grandchildren and many extended relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert Bowen; sister, Roberta Barthel and a great-grandson, Zathan Seelen. Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Ila. 320-632-4393.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.