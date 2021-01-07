Ida C. Robinson, 73-year-old resident of St. Otto’s Care Center passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls, MM. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Ida was born on March 30, 1947 to Axel and Emma (Marsh) Olson in Crosby, MN. Ida obtained her beautician license and did hair in Deerwood, MN for many years. She was united in marriage to Dennis (Denny) Robinson on August 18, 1984 on his farm, where they lived. Ida was a long-time member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Randall, and a member of the Randall VFW Auxiliary. Ida enjoyed baking and sewing, playing cards, doing puzzles and visiting with her many friends and family. She kept herself busy participating in all the activities at St. Otto’s Care Center and attending church services there. She will be missed by many. Ida is survived by her daughter, Tina (Mark) Oseland of Mound, MN; son, Terry (Vanessa) Stenger of Emden, SD; grandchildren, McKayla, Tessa and Winry; brothers, Don (Karen) Olson of Tennessee, Jim (Mary) Olson of California; sisters, Florence (Dennis) Mott of Oregon and Margo (Bill) Barr of New Mexico; brothers-in-law, Gerry (Colleen) Robinson of Le Center, MN, James (Michelle) Robinson of Cushing, MN, Jay (Julie) Robinson of Little Falls, MN; sisters-in-law, Pat Ring of Little Falls, MN, Krista (Brian) Peterschick of Randall, MN, Cynda (Jesse) Turner of Randall, MN and Nancy (Robert) Petrich of Cleveland, MN. Ida was welcomed into heaven by her parents; husband, Denny; granddaughter, Nicole Oseland; sisters-in-law, Verlene Hallock, Carol Honetschlager, Pam Mckee and Katie LeMieur.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.