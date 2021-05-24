Hugh Anderson

Hugh “Andy” Stanton Anderson passed peacefully in his sleep on December 4, 2019. Services will take place on June 4, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Christ the King Church in Gering, NE. Inurnment will follow at Sunset Memorial Cemetery. Hugh was born on November 25, 1941 to Lloyd and Marianne (Lackie) Anderson in Minneapolis, MN. He graduated from high school in Pierz, MN in June of 1960. After graduation, he joined the US Marine Corp. He was in the Marines for 20 (1960-1980) years. During his career in the Marines, he was stationed in California, Japan, Okinawa, Philippines, Virginia, North Carolina, and Minnesota. Hugh retired from the Marine Corp in 1980 as a Master Sergeant. During his Marine career, he met his wife Barbara Ann Adams and they married in Scottsbluff, NE on June 6, 1964. They had three children, two daughters and one son, Bernice, Marvin, and Brenda. In1980, after Hugh retired from the Marines, the family moved back to Scottsbluff, NE where Hugh went on to work for Great Western Sugar and then the Scottsbluff Post Office until he retired in 2000. Hugh loved to spend time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. After he fully retired, he loved to travel. Hugh and Barb spent time with some of their previous exchange students while in Denmark and Norway. Other foreign places that they have traveled to include Ireland, Sweden, Mexico, Colombia, and Canada. Hugh and Barbara also did a lot of domestic travel. They traveled to all but five states in the United States. Hugh is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Marianne Anderson; brothers, Alton and Michael Anderson; in-laws, Mary and Eddie Adams; brother-in-law, Richard Nichols. Hugh is survived by his wife Barbara; children Bernice (Jim) Skavdahl of Scottsbluff, Brenda (Keith) Broadfoot of Tecumseh, NE, and Marvin (Ann) Anderson of Gering; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister Margo Nichols; brother William Anderson and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and family members.
