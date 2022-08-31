Hubert J. Balaski Sr., 89-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022, at St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls.

A private family funeral service will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. Hubert will be interred at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery. Caring for Hubert and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls, MN.

