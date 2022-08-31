Hubert J. Balaski Sr., 89-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022, at St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls.
A private family funeral service will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. Hubert will be interred at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery. Caring for Hubert and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls, MN.
Hubert Julius Balaski, Sr. was born on February 15, 1933 in International Falls, MN to the late Albert and Helena (Bulduc) Balaski. He was a Korean War Vet. Hubert drove truck for many years and was a member of the teamsters. He was also an avid outdoorsman.
Hubert is survived by his companion, Doris Kliber and her family; son, Hubert Balaski, Jr.; grandchildren, Christopher Balaski, Michael (Michaela) Balaski and Kaylee Balaski; six great-grandchildren; and sisters, Marcia, Virginia and Pam.
Hubert was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Lena Balaski; sons, Steven Balaski and Joseph Balaski; daughter, Tammy Balaski; sisters, Elaine, Hellen and Katherine; brothers, George and Phillip.
