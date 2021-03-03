Hildegarde J. Kapsner, 95-year-old resident of Pierz, MN, passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at Meadow Ponds Assisted Living in Pierz. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz, MN with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. Burial will take place in the St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery in Pierz, MN. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church. Hildegarde was born on December 3, 1925 in Granite Township, to the late John and Marie (Nespory) Loidolt. She grew up on her parent’s farm near Lastrup. In her early years, she did housework for various people in Minneapolis and Chicago. When she came back home to the Pierz area, she worked at Hartman’s Store for a number of years. She married Ronald Kapsner on September 11, 1950 and they farmed in Hillman until they moved to Pierz in 1990. After getting married, she worked at the Boat Works for several years, Onamia Garment Factory, then Milaca Mills in Milaca for 27 years. After Ronald passed away in 1996, she worked at the Cap Factory in Pierz for 8 years. Hildegarde enjoyed crocheting, embroidery, watching her sons play softball, traveling to many states and Canada, watching the Twins play baseball, playing cards, going to the Casino, taking care of her garden and lawn and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Hildegarde was a member of the Hillman Auxiliary. Hildegarde is survived by sons, Gary Kapsner of Pierz, Tom (Pat) Kapsner, Clyde (Terri) Kapsner, Darvin (Mary) Kapsner of Hillman; daughters, Jeanne Kapsner of Brainerd and Gladys Cochran of Land O Lakes, FL; 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Hildegarde is preceded in death by her parents, John and Marie Loidolt; husband, Ronald; daughter, Susan; brothers, Alvin, Rollie, Ole, Norman and Donny; and sister, Erma.
