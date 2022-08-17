Herman T. Pietrowski, 90 year old resident of Little Falls, MN passed away Friday, August 12, 2022 at his home in Little Falls, MN.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 22, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Belle Prairie, MN. Burial will take place in the Holy Family Parish Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Sunday, August 21, 2022 from 1-3 p.m., and from 10-11 a.m. on Monday, August 22, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Belle Prairie, MN. Caring for Herman and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
Herman Theodore Pietrowski, a lifelong resident of Morrison County, was born on December 17, 1931, to the late Theodore Sr. and Martha (Kanieski) Pietrowski in Little Falls, MN. Herman married Lynette (Lynn) Fuchs on June 29, 1963, in Marshall. The couple raised their three children in Little Falls, where Herman was employed at Hennepin Paper Mill for over 25 years. He then began fulltime farming, a lifelong passion, and raised Hereford and Black Angus cattle. An avid sportsman, Herman loved to fish and hunt, and was proud to have bagged his last deer at the age of 89. He enjoyed planting a large garden and sharing the produce with family and friends, and, as a younger man, golfing and dancing. A dog lover, his last canine companion was Rusty. Herman was very generous with his time, volunteering for Meals on Wheels and serving as an active member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Belle Prairie, including as usher and on the church council. Herman also served two terms on the Little Falls School Board, County Food Shelf Board, Region Five Development Commission, and as past president of the Exchange Club. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Herman is survived by his wife, Lynn; children, Kris (Jonathan) Jank of Edina, MN, Michele Pietrowski of Washington, D.C., and Doug (Susan) Pietrowski of Williamsburg, VA; beloved granddaughters, Annika and Erika Jank and Brynn Pietrowski; siblings, Pat Russell of St. Michael, Ted (Mary) Pietrowski Jr., Mark (Joyce) Pietrowski, and Rosie Stiller all of Little Falls, and Helen (Tom) McGrath of Cross Lake; sister-in-law, Betty Pietrowski of Little Falls; and many loved nieces and nephews.
Herman was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ben Pietrowski; brothers-in-law, Norbert Russell, Pete Stiller, and Bob Sexton; sister-in-law, Sandy Sexton; and niece, Nancy Pietrowski.
