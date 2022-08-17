Herman T. Pietrowski, 90 year old resident of Little Falls, MN passed away Friday, August 12, 2022 at his home in Little Falls, MN.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 22, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Belle Prairie, MN. Burial will take place in the Holy Family Parish Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Sunday, August 21, 2022 from 1-3 p.m., and from 10-11 a.m. on Monday, August 22, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Belle Prairie, MN. Caring for Herman and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.