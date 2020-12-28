Herb Bozych, age 97 of Foley, passed away December 23, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. Rev. Vigil Helmin will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at the Foley Funeral Home and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Burial will take place in the Parish Cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home. Herbert Frank Bozych was born May 24, 1923 in Benton County to Frank and Susan (Kipka) Bozych. He was a US Army Veteran. Herb delivered candy and drove a candy truck in his younger years and also worked for North West Block. He dairy farmed until he sold his cows in 1986 and continued to raise hogs and beef cattle. He enjoyed playing cards and always had a joke to tell. Herb was happiest when he could spend time with his family. He was a member of SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and the Gilman Knights of Columbus. He is survived by his wife, Pauline of Foley and sons and triplet daughters: Dave of Sartell, Dennis of Foley, Mike (Janet) of Becker, Margaret (Keith) Kantor of Foley, Mary (Brad) Vance of Buffalo and Marie (Victor) Salgren of Foreston as well as 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren and a sister, Angeline Wittrock of Kalamazoo, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters: Gusty Rothanberg, Irene Schyma, Clara Gahl, Lorraine Broda and daughter-in-law, Mary Jo Bozych.
