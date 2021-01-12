Mass of Christian Burial will be private at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Helen V. Reger, age 95, who passed away peacefully Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids from Dementia and COVID surrounded by her loving family. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at St. Rita’s Cemetery in Hillman at a later date. Helen was born May 1, 1925 in Buckman Township to Bernard and Anna (Heinz) Veith. She married Martin Reger on May 2, 1946 in Hillman. Helen lived in Hillman for 25 years, Pierz for 20 years, and in Sauk Rapids since 2002. She worked for Larson Boats and Pierz Villa. Helen was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and St. Rita’s Christian Mothers. She enjoyed canning, quilting, sewing, crocheting, gardening, playing cards (especially 500), and spending time with her family. She was a devoted Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, and Great-Great Grandmother. Helen would want to be remembered as a woman of great faith and a person who encompassed the word “Love” in all forms. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Mary Dwyer of Brainerd, Marge (Milan) Cronquist of Sauk Rapids, and Rosemary (Randy) Anderson of Onamia; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one on the way, great-great grandchildren and one on the way. Also many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Helen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Martin; son, Michael; son-in-law, Robert Dwyer; grandson, Clint Dwyer; sister, Hildegard Norberg; brother, Edward Veith; and infant brother, Frederick. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home and Good Shepherd Cottages in Sauk Rapids, Dr. Nee, and St. Croix Hospice Staff for the wonderful and compassionate care that was given to Helen. Helen was loved by many and will be deeply missed. Obituary, Guest Book and Video Tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.