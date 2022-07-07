Helen Ross, 95-year-old resident of Pierz, MN, passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022 at the Pierz Villa.
Mass of Christian Burial held on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz, MN, at 10:30 A.M., with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. Visitation held from 9:00 - 10:30 A.M., at St. Joseph's Catholic Church on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Burial in the Parish Cemetery following the Mass. Caring for Helen and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Pierz, MN.
Helen M. Merkling was born on August 1, 1926, to the late Frank and Josephine Merkling in Sauk Rapids, MN. When she was a young child, the family moved to a farm northeast of Lastrup, MN, where she attended country school district 144 in Granite Township. Helen and her family, later on, moved to the city of Pierz, MN, in 1939, where she attended school and was a 1943 graduate of Little Falls High School. After graduation, she was employed at the Pierz Journal, a weekly newspaper, in almost every position in newspaper work at that time. Helen was united in marriage to Master Sargeant Michael J. Ross on August 30, 1946, in St. Columbkille Church, Willmington, OH. They lived in various states while Michael was in the military. In 1951, the couple returned to reside in Pierz, and after several years again returned to work at the Pierz Journal until the newspaper company went out of business in the early 1970s. She was also employed at St. Mary's Villa as an assistant cook until retiring from the working field. After the death of her husband, Helen moved to the family farm north of Pierz, where she resided until the time of her death.
In September 2006, she received the prestigious Helen Keller Award, and in 2012, she was among the nominees for the Outstanding Citizens Award. In May of 2018, she received the Member of the Year award from the Legion Auxiliary. Helen was a member of the local American Legion Post 341, and served two consecutive years as president. She chaired and co-chaired on several committees. Helen was a member of the ladies VFW, Little Falls, Post 1112, and the Women of the Moose, St. Cloud Chapter 417.
Helen loved to sew, was an avid reader, and had a love for the garden, especially flowers, which many of them graced the small chapel at the Pierz Villa. She volunteered as a chapel escort for over 20 years at the Pierz Villa. Somewhere along life's road, she met Sister Dorothy Ann Rudolph, O.S.F., where she was a volunteer under the sister's guidance at the Clothes Review until the sister's retirement.
Helen is survived by her children, Helen Ann Wojciechowski, Barbara (John) Balaski, Steven (Ronda) Ross, Michele (Paul) Herold, Peter (Bonnie) Ross; 17 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren; sisters, Josie Mayer of Arizona, Ermalinda (David) Crotty of Utah, and sister-in-law, Nancy Merkling of Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Josephine Merkling; husband, Michael J. Ross in 1973; an infant son in 1947; son, Michael F. Ross in 2002; daughter, Patricia Ross in 2018; sisters, Arleen Muncy and Bernardine Kroll; brother, Cyril Merkling; sister-in-law, Alice Merkling; brothers-in-law, Roy Muncy, Victor Mayer, and George Kroll; and great-grandchild, Cedric Ross.
