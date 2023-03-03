Helen M. Maurer, 89, of Little Falls, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at her home.

Mass of Christian Burial held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls with Father Ben Kociemba officiating. Visitation held on Thursday, March 9, 2023 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service, and one hour prior to mass at the church. Interment held at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Little Falls.

