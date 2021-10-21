Helen M. Schmidtbauer, 83 year old resident of Pierz, MN passed away unexpectedly Monday, October 18, 2021 at her home in Pierz. A Mass of Christian Burial held 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 22, 2021, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz, MN with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. Burial will be in the Parish Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Friday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz. Caring for Helen and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Pierz, MN.
Helen Marie Cremers was born April 28, 1938 to Edwin and Helen (Bratt) Cremers in Deadwood, South Dakota. She moved to Minnesota as a young child, living the rest of her life in Pierz. Helen married Larry Schmidtbauer on November 4, 1972 in Pierz. She owned and operated Town and Country Ceramics for many years. Helen enjoyed sewing, making quilts and weaving rugs. She also enjoyed her garden and canning her many vegetables. On Sunday the day before her passing, she made tacos and a delicious pumpkin cake for a special family occasion. Helen was an excellent cook, and a kind and loving person. She was fond of her many nieces and nephews and enjoyed their visits.
Helen is survived by her husband, Larry Schmidtbauer; sisters, Madeline (Rueben) Hoheisel, Patricia (Daniel) Kapsner and sister-in-law, Theresa Warrick.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Helen Cremers; brother, James Warrick.
The family would like to thank the First Responders, Morrison County Sheriff's Department and the Mayo Ambulance Service for the loving care given to Helen.
