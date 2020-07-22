Helen M. (Koroll) Chromey, age 83 of Blaine, and formerly of Elmdale, MN, passed away July 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her sister Leona Jelinski. She is survived by her husband Ervin Chromey; her daughter Denise (Rocky) Ritterman; grandchildren: Brittani (Jereme) Amborn, Ian (Kayla) Lee, Rex Ritterman; great-grandchildren: Riley and Jackson; and siblings: Jeanette Maslowski, James (MaryAnn) Kororll, Leonard (Eileen) Koroll, and Eugene (Carol) Koroll. A private family funeral mass was held, and public visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 24 at Gearhart Funeral Home, 11275 Foley Blvd NW, Coon Rapids. Family burial at a later date in MN Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Gearhart Funeral Home 763-755-6300 www.GearhartFuneralHome.com
