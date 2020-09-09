Helen H. Isaacson, 95-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Little Falls Care Center. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at 2 p.m. Friday at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. Helen H. Harrington was born on July 25, 1925 in Redfield, South Dakota to Harlie and Bertha (Kregsky) Harrington. She moved with her parents to Bemidji, Minnesota where she grew up and graduated from Bemidji High School, where she was a member of the National Honor Society. She was employed in the Bemidji Public School system as a secretary/bookkeeper from 1943 to 1950. Helen was united in marriage to Robert E. Isaacson on June 27, 1948 in Bemidji. Following their marriage, Helen and Bob moved to Little Falls in 1950. She was employed as a bookkeeper at the Little Falls Oil Company from 1950 to 1954. Helen was a member of First United Church, where she served as secretary/administrative assistant from 1967 to 1986. She also served as church treasurer of the Memorial Fund, recording secretary, and secretary to the United Church Women’s Association for many years after her retirement. She was a member of the Friend of the Library, a 50 year member of the Order of Eastern Star and did volunteer work at St. Gabriel’s Gift Shop and the Boys and Girls Club and delivered home-delivered meals for several years. Helen enjoyed playing bridge, fishing, bowling, reading, traveling, decorative painting and needlepoint. She was a long-time member of the Monday Senior Bowling League. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Helen is survived by her daughters, Debra (Richard) Linnihan of Eden Prairie, MN, Dianne (Greg) McClenahan of Prior Lake, MN, Karin (Tim) Foley of Martinez, CA, and son, Keith (Carla) of Chino Valley, AZ; three grandchildren, Megan (Wally) Lusian of Shakopee, MN, Blake (Kristen) McClenahan of Savage, MN and Drew (Paige) McClenahan of Brooklyn Park, MN; great-grandchildren, Mason and Sawyer Lusian; sisters, Vella (John) Gould of Woodbury, MN and Audrey Theissen of Denver, CO; sister-in-law, Edna Harrington and many nieces and nephews. Helen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; sisters Amy and Jean; and brothers, Frank and Delbert. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorial gifts to Little Falls First United Church.
