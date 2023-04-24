Helen “Babe” Andres, age 90, of Pierz, MN passed peacefully on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

Mass of Christian Burial held on Monday, April 24 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz, MN. Visitation held from 2:00-5:00 P.M. on Sunday, April 23 and Monday, April 24 from 8:30-10:00 A.M. all at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz. Rosary said at 2:30 P.M. on Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Holy Trinity Catholic School in Pierz.

