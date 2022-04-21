Heidi A. Gwost, 58-year-old resident of St. Cloud, MN, formerly of Little Falls, MN, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at her home in St. Cloud, MN.
A prayer service will be held at 5:00 P.M. on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN with Father Jimmy Joseph officiating. A visitation will be held from 3:00-6:00 P.M. on Sunday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Caring for Heidi and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
Heidi was born on May 17, 1963 to the late Gene and Bernice (Berget) Liebel. She grew up in Little Falls, MN where she attended school and graduated with the Class of 1981. After graduation, she attended Central Lakes College and St. Cloud State University to further her education. Heidi was united in marriage to John Gwost on May 19, 1984. To this marriage of 16 years, they were blessed with three children, Shannon, Nicole and Casey who they raised together in Flensburg, MN. Heidi worked locally as a vocational rehab professional for many years.
She had a deep love for animals, crafting and refurbishing furniture. Heidi also enjoyed camping, journaling, going to thrift stores, and spending time with her family and grandchildren. She will always be remembered for her spunky personality and her never-ending desire to help others.
Heidi is survived by children, Shannon (Joelle) Gwost of Little Falls, MN and Nicole (Dave) Bohnsack of Plymouth, MN; daughter-in-law, Megan Gwost of Little Falls, MN; former husband, John Gwost of Flensburg, MN; brother, Lonnie (Carol) Liebel of Benedict, MN; sister-in-law, Barb Liebel-Monahan of St. Cloud, MN; grandchildren, Madison, Nora, Kennedy, Hudsyn, Abrielle, and Braxton.
Heidi was preceded in death by parents, Gene and Bernice Liebel; son, Casey Gwost; brothers, Kim Liebel and David Liebel; niece, Lindsey Liebel and nephew, Lee Liebel.
