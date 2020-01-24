Heather Kotzer, 34-year-old resident of Motley, MN, died Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Essentia Health Care in Brainerd, MN. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, February 1 at 1 p.m. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the hour of the service on Saturday. The burial will be held in South Elmdale Cemetery near Elmdale. Heather Lynn Kotzer was born on March 23, 1985 in Fort Worth, Texas to David and Michelle (Christiansen) Kotzer. The family moved to Minnesota when Heather was a young girl. She grew up in the Upsala, MN area where she attended school and graduated with the class of 2003. She was an active participant with the Upsala Volleyball Team during her high school years. She worked the following jobs throughout her life: Long Prairie Packing, Trident Sea Foods and Barrel of Fun. Heather received her Medical Transcript Diploma and was working currently at Brainerd Medical Supply. Heather enjoyed reading, snowmobiling, dancing, hanging out with friends and deer hunting with the exception of the cold weather. Left to cherish her memory are her boyfriend, Dan Dickinson of Motley; daughters, Scarlett Dickinson and Jasmine Beaudreau both of Motley; father, David Kotzer of Elmdale; mother, Michelle (Steve) Christiansen of North Dakota; sisters, Holly Kotzer of Little Falls and Rebecca Kotzer of St. Cloud; two nieces, Lillyann Gutzkow and Rosleynn Kotzer of Little Falls and many relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Paul and Sophia Kotzer, Judy Anderson and an uncle, Glenn “Tony” Kotzer. The arrangements for Heather are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls, 320-632-4393.
Heather Kotzer
Service information
Feb 1
Visitation
Saturday, February 1, 2020
11:00AM-1:00PM
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service - Little Falls
900 - 1st Street SE
Little Falls, MN 56345
Feb 1
Celebration of Life
Saturday, February 1, 2020
1:00PM
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service - Little Falls
900 - 1st Street SE
Little Falls, MN 56345
