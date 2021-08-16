Heather Christine Hennek, 38-year-old resident of St. Joseph, MN, passed away at her home on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. She was born September 6, 1982 to Kathyrn (Schlag) Hennek of Bowlus and Gerald Hennek of Bowlus. She was a 2001 graduate of Upsala High School and a 2012 graduate of Rasmussen University in St. Cloud. She is survived by Kathyrn (Schlag) Hennek, Gerald Hennek and sibling Sarah (David) Kiffmeyer. She is preceded in death by her grandparents Theodore and Frances Hennek and Clarence Schlag. Visitation will be at St. Mary’s Church in Upsala, MN on Friday, August 20, 2021 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, parish prayers at 7:30 PM. Burial will be on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 10:00 AM at St. Edwards Parish Cemetery in Elmdale, MN.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.