Harvey S. Virnig, 83-year-old resident of Sartell, formerly of Pierz passed away April 13 at the Talahi Care Center in St. Cloud.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 20 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Holy Trinity Catholic School or the Alzheimer's Association of America.
Harvey Steve Virnig was born November 1, 1938 in rural Buckman to Alex Boser and Hildegarde (Rastetter) Boser-Virnig. Harvey's father died when Harvey was 2 years old. He attended the rural country school in Hillman. Harvey served in the United States Army from 1961-1963 until his honorable discharge. Harvey married the love of his life Ellen Marshik on June 22, 1966 at St. John's Catholic Church in Lastrup. The couple made their home in Minneapolis for one year and he worked in construction. They bought the farm in Buh Township in 1967 where they lived and farmed until retiring. He took great pride in his crops and animals. Harvey enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, 4 wheeler riding with his grandkids and gardening. He especially was proud of planting and caring for his 11,000 trees. Harvey treasured his time spent with his family especially his grandchildren.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Ellen; children, Dean (Lois) Virnig of Sartell, Darin (Erin) Virnig of Sartell, Gregg (Amanda) Virnig of Plymouth; brother, Cleo Virnig of Hillman; grandchildren, Bryan (Katie) Virnig, Alyssa (Tyler) Monson, Raychel Virnig, Alex Virnig, Brenna Virnig, Vanessa Virnig and Josephine Virnig.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Luella (Jean) Waller and Luann Virnig.
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Harvey. 320-632-4393.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.