Harry “Wayne” Kelley, 83, of Fort Ripley, left his home at Bethany Good Samaritan Society to be with the Lord on December 10, 2019. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Baxter. Visitation will be one hour prior. Interment will be at Riverside Union Cemetery. Wayne was born December 19, 1935 in Dallas, TX to Jack Hall and Eileen (Torrey) Kelley. He attended Pleasantview High School in Pueblo, CO. Wayne married Patricia Cox in Pueblo on March 22, 1958. He was captain of the Pueblo, CO Fire Department. In 1974, his family moved to Minnesota to farm. He also worked at Grand Casino as a security guard. Wayne enjoyed being a member of St. Charles Mesa Water Association, Family Farm Defenders, and MN Coact. Wayne is survived by Patricia, his wife of 61 years; children, John of Fort Ripley, David (Brenda) of Belle Plain, Bill of Bloomington, Judy (Rick) Osbakken of Two Harbors; grandchildren Courtney, Nick, Tricia, Tony, Katyln, Gerald, Arron, Kayla; great-grandchildren Gabrielle, Cassidy, Ella; sisters Mary Anne Howell, Nancy Leighton. Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, www.brenny.com, 218-828-5051
Harry Wayne Kelley
To send flowers to the family of Harry Kelley, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Dec 14
Visitation
Saturday, December 14, 2019
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter
7348 Excelsior Rd
Baxter, MN 56425
7348 Excelsior Rd
Baxter, MN 56425
Guaranteed delivery before Harry's Visitation begins.
Dec 14
Memorial Service
Saturday, December 14, 2019
11:00AM
11:00AM
Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter
7348 Excelsior Rd
Baxter, MN 56425
7348 Excelsior Rd
Baxter, MN 56425
Guaranteed delivery before Harry's Memorial Service begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.