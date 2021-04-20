Harriet Juetten, age 91 of Pierz, passed away April 18, 2021 at the Harmony House in Pierz, Minnesota. Funeral Services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, April 24, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, Brennyville. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Burial will take place in the Parish Cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home. Harriet Mary Juetten was born January 31, 1930 in Foley, Minnesota to Enoch and Anthonett (Gardner) Rhode. She was raised in Ramey and lived most of her life near Brennyville. She married George Juetten on August 19, 1948 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Morrill. Harriet moved to Pierz in 2006. She liked reading books, being outdoors and traveling. She mostly enjoyed spending time with her family. Harriet is survived by her children: Elaine (Frank) Helmin of Foley, Kenny (Theresa) of Hillman, Sandra (Richard) Diederich of Coon Rapids, Wayne (Sandi) of Hillman, Nancy (Kenny) Garrison of Rice, Linda (Duane) Schraut of Pierz; 19 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren and one great-great Juetten grandchild on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, George; brother, Don Rhode and his wife, Eleanor; daughter, Carol and her husband, Gerald Scapanski; sister, Dolores and her husband, Doug Kelly; brother, Chester; granddaughter, Jenny Helmin and great-granddaughter, Corey Helmin.
