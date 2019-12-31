Harold Welle, 93-year-old resident of Pierz, formerly of Lastrup, died Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Pierz Villa. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, January 2 at 11 a.m. at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church in Lastrup with Fr. David Maciej and Fr. Greg Poser officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 1 from 4-7:30 p.m. and from 9-10:30 a.m. on Thursday. All visitation times will be held at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz, MN. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Harold Welle was born on May 27, 1926 in Lastrup, MN, the youngest of 12 children born to Henry and Pauline (Ortman) Welle. He attended rural country school in Lastrup. Harold was united in marriage to Romell Kippley on May 30, 1950 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz. The couple farmed north of Lastrup from 1950 - 2003. In their retirement, they enjoyed traveling to Alaska, Hawaii, and other distant and regional attractions. Harold also enjoyed fishing, playing cards, especially smear, watching the Minnesota Twins and bowling in the Pierz bowling league for over 50 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and was a Fourth Degree Knight. Harold was a member of St. John Nepomuk Church where he was a Eucharistic Minister, rosary leader and sang in the church choir. He served on the St. John Nepomuk Catholic School Board. Left to treasure his memory are his children, Yvonne (Jim) Betts of St. Cloud, Jim (Ann) Welle of Pierz, Dale Welle of Farmington, Dean (Paula) Welle of Little Falls, Ann (Steve) Brunswig of Sauk Centre, Donna (Felix) Norman of Plymouth, Alan (Carol) Welle of Hillman, Joanne (Keith) Broschofsky of Pierz, John (Diana) Welle of Aitkin, and Lonna (Kurt) Becker of Brainerd; 23 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren. Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Pauline Welle; his loving wife of 68 years, Romell, on December 24, 2018; brothers, Norbert, Henry, Herman, Victor, and Ambrose; sisters, Hilda, Betty, Olivia, Sr. Carletta, Marie, and Lydia. The arrangements for Harold are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz, MN, 320-632-4393.
Harold Welle
Service information
Jan 1
Visitation
Wednesday, January 1, 2020
4:00PM-7:30PM
Emblom-Brenny Funeral Service
228 Main Street North
Pierz, MN 56364
Jan 1
Parish Prayers
Wednesday, January 1, 2020
6:30PM
Emblom-Brenny Funeral Service
228 Main Street North
Pierz, MN 56364
Jan 2
Visitation
Thursday, January 2, 2020
9:00AM-10:30AM
Emblom-Brenny Funeral Service
228 Main Street North
Pierz, MN 56364
Jan 2
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, January 2, 2020
11:00AM
St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church - Lastrup
28520 Church Street
Lastrup, MN 56344
