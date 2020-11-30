Harold Wayne Strom, 80, of Randall passed away on November 27, 2020, at the Little Falls Care Center. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date. Harold Strom was born July 18, 1940, in Parker Township to Albert and Dorothy (Sharp) Strom. He attended school in Swanville, MN, and joined the U.S. Army. He was united in marriage to Veronica Bahns on November 22, 1962. Harold was in the National Guard, worked road construction, and farmed near Randall. He enjoyed working with the farm animals and hunting and trapping on his land. He and his late wife Veronica “Ronnie” were known for their dog kennels and the puppies they raised. They always welcomed children into their home. It was the place their nieces, nephews, neighborhood children, and grandchildren wanted to visit. He is survived by his children, Kathy (Randy) Rutz and Kevin (Yvonne Byers) Strom; grandchildren, Nathaniel Rutz, Chelsea Rutz, Grady Strom, and Wyatt Strom; and niece, Brenda (Palm) Johnston. He was preceded in death by his wife, Veronica; parents, Albert and Dorothy Strom; siblings, Marvin Strom, Clyde Strom, and Joyce (Strom) Palm. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel-Randall. www.brenny.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.