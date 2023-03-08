Harold Smith, age 93, of Onamia, MN, passed away on March 4, 2023.
Funeral Services will be held at 3 PM on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at the Onamia Alliance Church in Onamia, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the Borgholm Cemetery near Milaca, MN. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Harold was born in the house on the family farm on July 17, 1929. He grew up on that farm, and when his father died when he was 16 years old, he continued to farm with his older brother Waldo. Harold married Virginia Strelow in August of 1950, and they were blessed with five children. They moved to Wells, MN when they were married and worked for a farmer there for six months before moving back to the family farm east of Milaca again for five years. Virginia wanted to live in a town, so they moved to Fridley, MN in 1956. In 1957, he bought out his siblings of the family farm and moved back because of his love of farming and raising registered Holstein cattle which he and his children took to many county fairs, the state fair, district and state black & white shows. He retired and sold the farm in the early 2000s.
Harold met Betty Jensen at a We Care Group. He was attracted to Betty and finally won her over. They were married on July 27, 1991. The couple spent 20 winters in Sun City, AZ where they enjoyed playing bocce ball and won several medals in the Super Tournaments. They returned to Minnesota when Harold's health started to fail so he could be near his family.
Harold is survived by his wife of 32 years, Betty; sons, Dennis, Perry, and David; his daughter, Linda; grandchildren, Valerie, Jeremey, Justin, and Aaron; great-grandchildren, Joshua, Kyla, Lawson, Blaze, Evan, Spencer, Harrison, and Jonas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Ragnhild Smith; sister, Helen; brother, Waldo; son, Wallace; granddaughter, Jaclyn; and great-grandson, Jesse.
