Harold L. Wuellner, 81 year old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, March 21, 2022 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls, with Fr. Ben Kociemba officiating. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. Visitation will be from 9 AM to 11:15 a.m., at Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls. Caring for Harold and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls, MN.
Harold Leo Wuellner was born on April 16, 1940 in Pierz, MN to the late Otto and Margaret (Hoheisel) Wuellner. Harold served overseas in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in 1966. Harold worked for Komatz Construction and BMI Construction working on road construction as a paver operator, retiring in 1960. In 1970, he met Jeanette Girtz and they became the best of friends. On September 13, 2002 Harold and Jeanette were married in Aberdeen, South Dakota and settled in Little Falls, MN. Their love for travel took them to Mexico, Las Vegas, New Orleans and many other places. He enjoyed taking Sunday drives, playing cards, taking trips to the casino, and cutting wood with his brothers, Norman and Ronald and selling the wood. Harold loved his family gatherings, being a Grandpa and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of the Little Falls VFW Post #1112 and American Legion Post #46.
Harold is survived by his wife, Jeanette Wuellner of Little Falls, MN; daughters, Carol DeTerra of Sauk Rapids, MN, Brenda Coult (Steve) of Ramsey, MN and Janice Stiller (Kevin) of Rice, MN; sister, Leora Poster of Pierz, MN; 16 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Otto & Margaret Wuellner; son, Ron Girtz; brothers, Norman, Otto, Ronald and Donald Wuellner; sisters, Betty Flicker, Doris Hurrle and Elaine Meyer.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.