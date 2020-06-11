Harold “Bud” Biskey, 96-year-old resident of Swanville, MN, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls, MN. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Swanville, MN with Rev. Kevin Zellers officiating. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls, MN. A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Monday and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Swanville, MN. Military Rites will be conducted by the Swanville American Legion Post #313 and VFW Post #6037. Harold Herman Biskey was born on August 27, 1923 in Long Prairie, MN to the late George and Lydia (Lackmann) Biskey. Bud was united in marriage to Beverly Pehrson on May 10, 1986. He was very proud of his service in the army as a combat soldier serving under General Patton. He was wounded in action on February 13, 1945, in Germany. He was honorably discharged on June 27, 1946. Bud was an avid hunter, fisherman, gardener, amateur inventor and a great story teller. He was a member of the Swanville VFW, Swanville Legion, Swanville Lions and Chapter 12 DAV. Bud was extremely proud of his children and grandchildren. Bud is survived by his wife, Beverly Biskey; sons, Jim (Erlana) Biskey, Glenn Pagel, Jeff (Lynn) Pagel; daughters, Linda (Gary) Gaudreau, Roxanne (Keith) Oswald, Vicki Wallin, Barb Robinson, Kathryn Halsteal; 26 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren with one on the way and seven great-great grandchildren; brothers, Don Biskey, Robert Biskey, Dean (Linda) Biskey; sister-in-law, Lois Bense. Bud was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Carl and Vernon; sister, Margie Gustafson; sister-in-law, Carol Biskey and his first wife, Helen Biskey.
