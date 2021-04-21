H. “Ross” Kutil, 86-year-old resident of Onamia, MN, passed away January 21, 2021, at home on the farm. A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Lakeview Community Church, 25538 – 370th Ave. N., Hillman, MN 55338, with Pastor Paul Osborne Jr. officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at church. Interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia. Ross Kutil was born July 27, 1934 to Joseph and Beatrice (Vincent) Kutil. He graduated from Onamia High School in 1953. Ross was united in marriage to Dona Sedlachek on November 26, 1955 in Brainerd. He worked at Prospect Foundry (Minneapolis) shortly after graduation and then moved back up north to work at Onamia Lathe Mill while dairy farming for 42 years. Ross also worked as a supervisor for Kathio Township for 36 years and as a groundskeeper at Kathio State Park for 21 years. Ross was an avid outdoorsman and an excellent marksman who loved to hunt all kinds of wildlife. Although deer hunting was his favorite, he also enjoyed fishing and trapping. He “LOVED” spending time with his family and friends at the farm and at other social gatherings. Ross will be greatly missed by all. Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Dona of 65+ years; children, Rita (Thom) Stenehjem of Coon Rapids, Audrey (Keith) Matzke of Zimmerman, Tammie (Gary) Gotvald of Hillman, and Jackie (Harry) Tretter of Hillman; 10 grandchildren, D.J. Block (Jessica), Michelle (Jason) Wharton, Beth (Travis) Urang, Stacey (Justin) Dodge, Corey (Heidi) Block, Jody (Josh) Shenkle, Jamie (Kyle) Mann, Tracey (Marcus) Artner, Ronnie (Jessica) Tretter and Shannon (Tyler) Knudson; 14 great-grandchildren, Kristina, David Block; Mikaela, Jaelyn, and Cade Wharton; Ava Dodge; Bailey Block; Abbee, Carlee Shenkle; Lainey, Emmett Mann; Addison Artner; Eva, Mila Tretter; sisters, Shirley (Ed) Stuckey and Nila Polinder; brothers-in-law, Bud Sedlachek, Allan (Judy) Joslyn; sisters-in-law, Punk Davis, and Susan Albright; many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Beatrice Kutil; father and mothers-in-law, Charlie, Edna and Nadine Sedlachek; sister-in-law, Gail Sedlachek; and brother-in-law, Bob Polinder. Ross passed away on the 21st day of the 21st year of the 21st century. A Special “Thank you” to Dr. Patti Hook and the hospice group from Onamia.
