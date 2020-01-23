Gregory (Greg) (Wilson) Anderson, 62-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, formerly of Warroad, MN, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Jamestown Regional Hospital in North Dakota. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020 at First United Church in Little Falls, with Pastor Tony Romaine officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church. Greg was born on August 17, 1957 in Roseau, MN to the late Marvin and Violet (Prefek) Anderson and was later raised by Jim and Betty Njaa, whom he considered his real Mom and Dad. As a young man, Greg developed a great work ethic, working on the family farm. He later also worked at a local full service gas station in Roseau. Greg graduated from Roseau High School and began with his lifetime passion as an over the road truck driver. During this time, he was united in marriage to Lisa, and they had three children. They eventually divorced and Greg met Janet, with whom they had two daughters. Long after their relationship ended, Greg met the love of his life, Deanna, and they were united in marriage on January 20, 2006. Greg loved spending time with his family and friends. He always had something funny to say. Greg loved spending time outside, whether it was putzing around with a lawn mower, or climbing onto a snowcat or 4-wheeler and going for a ride. When November came around, he looked forward to heading into the woods to hunt deer with “the crew.” When the games came out, Greg was all in; Yahtzee being his favorite, and he rarely lost. He also loved watching and going to hockey games whenever he could. Greg is survived by his wife, Deanna Anderson; sons, Josh (Stacy) Anderson, Tyler (Sarah) Anderson, Eric (Heather) Okerman, Nathan (Jaylei Voss-Kolb) Okerman and Chris (Libby Nuna) Okerman; daughters, Alyssa (Craig Herbst) Anderson and Kayla (Justin Leppert) Anderson; brother, Gary (Pam) Anderson; sisters, Marva Anderson and Val Grunig; 16 grandchildren (and one due in September); and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by daughter, Kari Anderson; dad, Jim and mother, Betty Njaa; and birth mother, Violet Svir. Pallbearers will be Tom O’Neil, Danny Okerman, Randy (Cotton) Johnson, Greg (Stretch) Johnson, Brian Johnson, and Bruce Koshiol. Honorary pallbearers will be his children and grandchildren.
