Greg Tetrault, 68, of Pierz, passed away on April 30, 2021, much to the shock and sadness of his family and numerous friends. Gregory Alan Tetrault was born to Elwood and Ellen (Malone) Tetrault on July 23, 1952. He married Cathy Robak, and they became proud parents of son John. Greg started his language arts teaching career in East Grand Forks, before moving to Little Falls to teach at Our Lady of Lourdes. He taught in the Pierz School District for several decades before retirement in 2014. During his time there, he covered a wide range of long-term extra duties, including leadership roles in the high school English department, knowledge bowl coach, varsity softball head coach, GED adult education instructor, coach and judge for district spelling bee, and athletic referee over many years. His professional tributes include “30 Year Service to District 484,” “Softball Conference Coach of the Year,” “CMC Volunteer of the Year,” and the “Regional CMC Distinguished Service Award.” Beyond this legacy, Greg was highly motivated in community service through a number of different venues including Boy Scouts, election judge, service in the Big Brother organization, and service as score/time keeper and ticket taker at innumerable athletic events. Even after all his years of service to others in education, he continued another career with the Granite City Jobbing Company of St. Cloud. Greg made the most of life with so many interests. Fishing and hunting trips with friends were at the top of his list. He loved music and was a devoted fan of son John’s musical talent. Those who knew Greg will always recall his smiling eyes and positive spirit. He was always up for a warm and sincere conversation and will be so missed by so many. Left to cherish memories of Greg are wife Cathy, son John, and siblings Melany Lizakowski of Grand Forks, ND, Laurie Back of Grand Forks, ND, Terry (Gaytha) of Hanford, CA, Mike of Tamarack, MN, Brian (Valerie) of Mesa, AZ, Lisa (Mark) Sonterre of Thompson, ND, Missy (Rick) Gehl of Grand Forks, ND, Marty (Mincha) of Emerado, ND, Tracy (Wayne) Rolph of Grand Forks, ND. Greg was preceded in death by his parents, Elwood and Ellen Tetrault, and a brother, Timothy. A private family committal service will be held. A public celebration of Greg’s life will be announced at a later date.
