Grayce Muehlbauer, 92-year-old, lifelong resident of the Little Falls area, passed away at her home on November 24, 2019. Grayce was born to Christ and Edna Nelson on August 7, 1927. She married Joseph Muehlbauer on July 8, 1945. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Russell and Kim Muehlbauer; grandchildren, Jeni (Tony Meixner) and Joseph Muehlbauer all of Mankato. Grayce is preceded in death by her husband Joseph and sisters, Blanche Rosten and Minnie Nelson. A private burial service will be held at a later date. The arrangements for Grayce are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls, MN.
