Gratia Duchscher, 88-year-old resident of Onamia, MN went to join the Lord and her husband on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the Mille Lacs Health System. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia. She was born March 16, 1932 in Minneapolis, MN to John A. Mosal, Sr., and Irene G. Mosal (Frankhauser). She grew up in Minneapolis where she attended Patrick Henry Sr. High School. She married Bartle D. Duchscher, Jr. on October 8, 1950. They lived in Crystal, MN, for 40+ years where they raised their family. She had a career in Medical Records and worked at Fairview Hospital. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, John A Mosal, Jr., and Patricia Mosal (West); her 4 children, Bartle D. Duchscher, III of Buffalo, MN, Brian J. Duchscher (Caroline) of Driftwood, TX, Gretchen Werner (Gregg) (Duchscher) of Brooklyn Park, MN, and Stacy L. Duchscher of Buffalo, MN; 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Gratia was preceded in death by her parents, John A. Mosal, Sr. and Irene G. Mosal; and her husband, Bartle D. Duchscher, Jr.

