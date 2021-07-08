Chinoodin, Grant Garbow, 33-year-old resident of Onamia, MN, passed away on July 4, 2021. Visitation began at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation. Ceremony began at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation with Nazhike officiating. Interment was in the Vineland Burial Grounds. Chinoodin, Grant was born on December 12, 1987, to Beverly Kegg and Harvey Garbow. He enjoyed his job working at the Grand Market and being with nieces and nephews. He loved going on walks with his son and sharing his favorite candies. Grant will be greatly missed by all. He is survived by his son, Rico; mother, Beverly Kegg; step-father, Gerald Nickaboine Sr.; brothers, Sean Garbow, Sheldon Garbow, Levi Kegg, Gerald Nickaboine Jr., Levin Nickaboine; sisters, Kacie Garbow, Erica Garbow, Darian Kegg, Jodi Nickaboine, Natalia Kegg; We’eh, Joan Littlewolf; and many loving relatives and friends. Grant was preceded in death by his father, Harvey Garbow; grandparents, Maggie and Jesse Kegg, and Lillian Garbow; brother, Jamie Solis; aunt, Maria Kegg; nephew, Dennis Solis; uncles, Dennis, Conrad, Gerald Kegg.
