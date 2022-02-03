Grace M. Boser, age 78, of Pierz, passed away peacefully on January 18, 2022 surrounded by her loving children.
Grace was born on August 11, 1943, the fourth of thirteen children of Edward and Mildred "Weiss" Kurtz. She was a 1961 graduate of Onamia High School. She was united in marriage on August 31, 1963 to Lewis A. Boser at Holy Family Catholic Church, Bull Dog Lake, Hillman, MN. Together, along with their four children they made their life residing in the Pierz area and for the past 48 years on Pierz Fish Lake. Grace was a proud member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz.
Grace loved life and she could light up any room with her beautiful smile and contagious laughter. She enjoyed canning, cooking, playing cribbage, setting puzzles, making quilts, and reading the latest health guide in hope of helping someone who may have been suffering or looking for a cure. She was a caregiver to many and made it a weekly ritual to light a candle at church for those in need. She was a big MN Gopher and MN Twins fan, and she looked forward to picking the winners for every NFL season. She loved to laugh and found the silver lining in everything throughout her life.
Her greatest joy was her children and grandchildren. She celebrated with them each accomplishment and walked with them through life's downfalls. She was a forever mom. Grace was her grandchildren's biggest fan and loved attending their sporting events, dance recitals, and every special event.
She worked for Munsingwear in Little Falls, Pierz Floral, Jolly Jacks Restaurant in Genola, and for Walmart in Little Falls.
She is survived by her children, Curtis (Sue) Boser of Little Falls, Boni (Rick) Poplinski of Eden Prairie, Becky (Darin) Essery of Sartell, and Eric of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Katie (Jay) Hommes, Kyle Boser, Lindsay and Anna Poplinski, and James Essery; step-grandchildren, Lyndsey (Bryce) Gapinski, Andy (Ashley) Essery; step-great grandchildren, Bryn and Bodhe Gapinski; siblings, Elroy Kurtz, Bernie Kurtz, Raymond Kurtz, Gordon (Debbie) Kurtz, Del-Rose Stoltman, Rinehart Kurtz, Laura (Jerry) Johnson, Diann Kurtz, George (Nancy) Kurtz, Shirley (Harold) Huver; sister-in-law, Karen Kurtz; nieces, nephews; dear friend, Heather (Jess) Jurek and their children Julia and Jake; many wonderful friends and her beloved cat "Buddy."
Preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Lewis A. Boser; brothers, Alvin Kurtz and Arnold Kurtz; parents, Edward Kurtz and Mildred (Kurtz) Stoa; father and mother in-law, Aloysius and Theresa (Schmidtbauer) Boser; sisters-in law Kris Kurtz, Gloria Ludgate, Lyann (Boser) Girtz; brothers-in-law, Dennis Stoltman, Virgil Girtz; and nephew, Jay Kurtz.
Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery at a later date, Pierz, MN.
Arrangements with the Cremation Society of Minnesota.
