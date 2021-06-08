Gordon "Sam" Gotvald

Sam Gotvald, age 77, of Hillman passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 25, 1944 in Saint Cloud. Sam graduated from Milaca. Sam grew up in Hillman at Gotvald’s Store with his parents and eight brothers and sisters. He enjoyed working there as a mechanic and any odd jobs his parents could find for him. He married Bonnie Diederich on July 9, 1966. Soon after, they built their home and started their journey together. Sam wore out many chainsaws throughout the years clearing land. Sam farmed, built grain bins, and eventually built Pierz Implement where he worked until retirement. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, whether close or in Alaska (sometimes after dark … oh the stories). He enjoyed going on adventures and challenging himself. He loved watching westerns, reading Louis L’Amour, road trips, and Sudoku. Sam is survived by his wife Bonnie; children, Donna (Joe) Gerads, Darrel (Nan), Dennis (Amy), Dana Szafranski, Donnell (Mike) Hoheisel, Deb (Matt) Novak; 18 grandchildren, Chad, Ryan, Lauren, Morgan, Kristin, Kara, Connor, Felicia, Alexa, Jenna, Adam, Emma, Jack, Amanda, Charlie, Heidi, Tyler, Linnea; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Dick (Sandy), Judy Kelash, Jane (Dave) Barclay, John Jr. (Rose Ann), Kay (Mike) Winscher, Jeff (Terrie), Jolene (Alan) Peters. Sam was preceded in death by his parents, sister Joyce, and brother-in-law John Kelash.
