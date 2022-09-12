Gordon J. Brixius, 81-year-old resident of Buckman, MN passed away September 7, 2022 at the University of Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis, MN.

Mass of Christian Burial took place at 10:30 A.M. on Monday, September 12, 2022 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Buckman, MN with Father Ken Popp officiating. Burial took place in the St. Michael's Parish Cemetery in Buckman, MN. A visitation was held from 4-8 P.M. on Sunday and from 9:30-10:30 A.M. on Monday all at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Buckman, MN. Parish prayers were prayed at 4:00 P.M followed by Knights of Columbus Office of the Dead at 7:30 P.M. all on Sunday evening. Caring for Gordon and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN.

