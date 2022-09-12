Gordon J. Brixius, 81-year-old resident of Buckman, MN passed away September 7, 2022 at the University of Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis, MN.
Mass of Christian Burial took place at 10:30 A.M. on Monday, September 12, 2022 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Buckman, MN with Father Ken Popp officiating. Burial took place in the St. Michael's Parish Cemetery in Buckman, MN. A visitation was held from 4-8 P.M. on Sunday and from 9:30-10:30 A.M. on Monday all at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Buckman, MN. Parish prayers were prayed at 4:00 P.M followed by Knights of Columbus Office of the Dead at 7:30 P.M. all on Sunday evening. Caring for Gordon and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN.
Gordon John Brixius was born in Little Falls, MN on August 19, 1941 to the late Robert and Julia (Dehler) Brixius. Gordon volunteered for service in the United States Army in 1961 and served for 18 months in southern Germany, primarily as an APC driver. Gordon spoke fluent German and often assisted in interpreting between his CO and residents. He was honorably discharged on November 11, 1963 and purchased the family dairy farm shortly after returning home. He was united in marriage to Sandy Meyer on October 19, 1968 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz. Together they expanded the farm to include cash crops, pork, beef, and a Goldn' Plump poultry farm. He retired in 2005 after recovering from cancer.
During retirement, Gordy continued working with the land, in his large gardens and helping neighbors with fieldwork. He and Sandy also were able to enjoy more time with family playing cards and fishing, especially the annual family trips to Lake Winnibigoshish. Gordon was active in working for St. Michael's Parish in Buckman, including helping with funeral lunches for many years.
Gordy is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sandy Brixius of Buckman, MN; children, Kurt (Christina) Brixius of Buckman, MN, Gail (Cole) Young of Ramey, MN, Cheryl (Adam) Hellickson of Royalton, MN, Alan (Tracey) Brixius of Little Falls, MN, and Mark (Sharon) Brixius of Rice, MN; sisters, Doris Radziej of Little Falls, MN, Esther (Fred) Pelzer of Royalton, MN, Sylvia (Don) Wurst of Albertville, MN; brothers, Rod (Jan) Brixius of Pierz, MN, Dan (Lee) Brixius of Portland, OR; grandchildren, Cara Smallfield, Kayla Foss, Katie Young, Dylan Young, Allie Young, Deserae Hellickson, Tyler Hellickson, Jordan Hellickson, Miranda Hellickson, Logan Hellickson, Brooke Medek, Megan Brixius, Alan Brixius Jr, Wyatt Brixius, Zachary Tanner, Bradley Tanner, Marissa Brixius, Simon Brixius, Hank Brixius; great-grandchildren, Olivia and Jamie Foss, Madchen Smallfield and expected Baby Mellicker.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Julia Brixius; father and mother-in-law, August (Gusty) and Susan Meyer; mother-in-law, Magdalina Meyer (Sandy's mother); sister, Jeanette Ploof; brothers-in-law, Don Ploof, Jack Radziej, Lornie Hansmann; nieces, Julie Ploof and Linda Pilarski.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.