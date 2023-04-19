Gordon "Gordy" V. Morris, 78-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Monday, April 17, 2023, at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, MN.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at the Camp Ripley Chapel inside the gates of Camp Ripley, at 11:00 A.M., with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Pierz, from 4:00-7:00 P.M., and again from 10:00-11:00 A.M. on Wednesday at the Camp Ripley Chapel. Burial will take place in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery following the service. Please have your ID when going to the Camp Ripley Chapel. Caring for Gordy and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls.

