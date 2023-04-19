Gordon "Gordy" V. Morris, 78-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Monday, April 17, 2023, at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, MN.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at the Camp Ripley Chapel inside the gates of Camp Ripley, at 11:00 A.M., with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Pierz, from 4:00-7:00 P.M., and again from 10:00-11:00 A.M. on Wednesday at the Camp Ripley Chapel. Burial will take place in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery following the service. Please have your ID when going to the Camp Ripley Chapel. Caring for Gordy and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls.
Gordon V. Morris was born on March 18, 1945, in Minneapolis, MN, to the late Vernon and Ardes Morris. He attended and graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1964. He was united in marriage to Caryl Tretter on October 8, 1966, and were married for 25 years. The couple later divorced. Gordy then met the love of his life, Diane Radanz, for which he spent the last 27 years of his life with. After high school, Gordy enlisted in the U.S. Navy, and served multiple tours in Vietnam from 1964 - 1969. After the service, Gordy was a sales manager for Miracle Maid Cookware in to the 90's, then raised beef cattle from 1990 until retirement. After Gordy retired, he opened Wildwood Bear Bait. Gordy was also the director of the High school Rodeo from 1995-1998. He was a member of the VFW and the NRA. Gordy was an avid hunter, which he took a trip to Africa to hunt on a Safari, and an avid fisherman, which he would go to Canada frequently. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Gordon is survived by his significant other, Diane Radunz; sons, Jason (Melissa Zapzalka) Morris and Jamie (Laura) Morris; brother, Bruce (Julie Meyer) Morris; 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren with one more any day.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Ardes Morris; son, Gordy Lee Morris; infant daughter, Donna Michelle Morris; and grandson, Gavin Jason Morris.
