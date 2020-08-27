Glenn Robert Fisk was born on April 3, 1940 in Mountain Lake, Minnesota, the son of Robert and Margret (Ludeman) Fisk. Glenn graduated from Jeffers High School. After high school, Glenn started his working career, he worked doing construction, farming, he managed a Toro business and also drove bus and semi-truck. On May 2, 1959, Glenn married the love of his life, Colleen Balling, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Xavier. The couple started their family while living in Windom, this union blessed them with four children, Laurel Dubbin, Kenneth Fisk, Nancy Waddell, and Jeffrey Fisk. Glenn was a member of the local sportsman’s club where he could share his love of fishing and hunting. He also shared this passion with his family. Glenn was the grandpa that would take his grandkids fishing and tell them jokes and play pranks on them the whole time. He was a jolly fellow that loved to visit with anyone and everyone and for hours. He taught his children a solid work ethic and to live life! Glenn and Colleen spent thousands of hours together over the road trucking. They were a united duo whom enjoyed each other’s company as they toured America. Glenn went to heaven on Monday, August 24, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. He was 80 years old. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Colleen; daughters, Laurel (Don) Dubbin, Nancy (Harold) Waddell; sons, Kenneth and Jeffrey Fisk; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Margaret (Bob) Prinz. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Velva Polzin, Dean Fisk. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton with burial immediately following at the church cemetery. Arrangements for Glenn are with the Emblom Brenny Funeral Service of Royalton.
