Graveside services for Gladys Traphagan, of Cokato, Minnesota, were held on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Summit Cemetery in Morris, Minnesota. Gladys Delores Koons was born on August 11, 1926 to Jacob and Katherine (Sangl) Koons in Baker Township, Stevens County, Minnesota. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith and raised in the Morris, Chokio, and Motley areas. Gladys attended school in those towns through the 10th grade. Following her education, she moved to the cities and worked at Sears. When the war started, she moved back to Morris and waitressed at a local restaurant. On April 1, 1945, she met Albert Traphagan, the two began dating and were married six months later in Morris on August 30, 1945. They made their home in Morris and started their family. Gladys stayed at home and cared for her family and also continued waitressing. When Albert was transferred for his job, they moved to Little Falls; and in 1976, they relocated to Washington. Albert retired in 1984 and they moved back to Minnesota, to Cokato. Albert proceeded Gladys is death in 1991. After his death, she made her home in various locations before moving back to Cokato where she lived until the time of her death. Gladys and Albert fostered many kids over the course of 18 years – over 300! Gladys was always willing to help anyone and everyone who needed it; which was evident because of her big, caring, and generous heart. A few of Gladys’ interests were cake and interior decorating, sewing clothes and quilting, and flower gardening. Most importantly, Gladys cherished the time that she was able to spend with her family. Gladys died on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota. She lived to 94 years old. Gladys is survived by her two sons: Gary (Patti) Traphagan of Eau Claire, WI and Mark Traphagan of Menomonie, WI; five daughters: Frances Traphagan of Minneapolis, Jan Traphagan of Cokato, Lori Traphagan of Shakopee, Brenda Traphagan of Puyallup, WA and Kari (Michael) Spiess of Chanhassen; daughter-in-law: Leatha (Hoxie) Traphagan of Sandpoint, ID; 11 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and foster children. She is preceded in death by her husband, Albert; sons: Richard and Michael Jon; and her 12 siblings. Pedersen Funeral Home in Morris is in care of arrangements for Gladys. To send condolences to the family, on-line, visit www.pedersenfh.com.
